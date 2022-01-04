Man disguised himself as woman in Volusia County armed robberies, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man who dressed as a woman to carry out two robberies was arrested along with another man in Volusia County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said John M. Graham, 33, is accused of robbing two stores and Klandi Brooks, 24, is accused of helping Graham flee.

The sheriff’s office said Graham is accused of robbing a Circle K store clerk at gunpoint in DeBary just before 3 a.m. Tuesday, demanding cigarettes and money. Deputies said surveillance video of the robbery shows a man wearing a black hat, black wig, a mask, a gray sweater, black fishnet stockings and black boots.

After this robbery occurred, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and K-9 units responded to search for the suspects. Officials said while responding, a “U-Haul van driving with no rear lights” was spotted heading toward Seminole County. The van’s tag was recorded and surrounding agencies were notified to be on the lookout, according to deputies.

Nearly two hours later, a second robbery occurred at a Sunoco in Daytona Beach. The sheriff’s office said officers with the Daytona Beach Police Department were able to locate the U-Haul van empty outside a Best Buy. Officials said the officers were able to find two men walking in the area and apprehended them.

The sheriff’s office said Graham “confessed to dressing as woman” in order to carry out the robberies while Brooks went along with him as he committed the crimes.

Graham faces charges of robbery with a firearm, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit stemming from both robberies. Brooks faces principal to robbery with a firearm charges.