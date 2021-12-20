Video shows Volusia County deputies pursue, arrest 2 men accused of breaking into cars

Volusia County deputies captured the arrest of two suspects accused of breaking into cars in Deltona on a body worn camera.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Two Orlando men were arrested by Volusia County deputies early Sunday after a Deltona resident caught the two breaking into cars in her neighborhood on a security camera, according to the sheriff’s office.

Body worn camera video shows deputies pursuing and eventually handcuffing two men — Demonta Adkins, 22, and Jeffrey Gilbert, 19 — accused of burglarizing vehicles around 3 a.m.

[TRENDING: Downpours Monday, isolated strong storms Tuesday in Central Florida | Royal Caribbean cruise ship arrives in Florida after 48 people test positive for COVID | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Footage shows a car speeding off as deputies approach it while searching the neighborhood.

According to investigators, other deputies in the area helped with the search, successfully deploying stop sticks near Halifax Health of Deltona, which stopped the vehicle driven by the men.

Deputies said Adkins and Gilbert proceeded to climb out of the car and run into a wooded area, as detected by a drone the Aerial Response Team deployed near that location. Video shows deputies, including a K-9, approaching the empty vehicle abandoned by the two men and proceeding to the wooded area to find them.

“Come out with your hands up!” a deputy yells in the video before handcuffing the first man.

The other man is seen exiting the brush he hid in, cautiously approaching deputies with his hands up before they handcuff him as well.

Later, investigators said they discovered a loaded 9mm Glock handgun in the road near where Adkins and Gilbert ran off into the wooded area.

Ad

Each of the men face armed burglary charges. Gilbert also faces an attempt to elude law enforcement charge.

Both men are held in the Volusia County jail. Adkins is held in jail without bond while Gilbert is held on an $11,000 bond.