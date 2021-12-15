Police seeking man in connection to 30-year-old rape cases

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Police Department and the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a man they believe is tied to several rape cases from 30 years ago.

The law enforcement agencies are looking for Leslie Lagrotta, 61, in connection to seven rape cases throughout Central Florida over a 10-year period -- from 1988 to 1998.

Orlando police say Lagrotta was armed with a weapon in most of these cold cases.

The agencies say new technology helped tie Lagrotta to three cases in Orlando and four cases in Volusia County.

Lagrotta was arrested for an unrelated incident in 2010 and was charged with resisting an officer with violence in Daytona Beach. He had to s submit a DNA sample then.

Police say after that he cleared his bank account and stopped contacting family members.

If you have any information into his whereabouts, you’re asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).