Middle school employee accused of smoking marijuana with student, deputies say

DELTONA, Fla. – An employee of Heritage Middle School was arrested Wednesday morning after Volusia County deputies said she met with a 14-year-old student and smoked marijuana with him.

Kristen Williams, 41, works as an office assistant at the school and acts as a mentor to some 6th graders there, according to a news release.

[TRENDING: CDC is investigating more than 80 cruise ships for COVID-19 cases | Can drivers legally move into an intersection while they wait to make a turn? | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The boy allegedly told deputies and his parents that he met with Williams around 1:30 a.m. and smoked marijuana with her in her van, according to the release. Deputies said that’s when the boy’s parents noticed he was gone, and as his stepfather drove around their neighborhood looking for the 14-year-old, his mother reportedly noticed several incoming calls from the same number on their home phone call log.

The boy told deputies that the number is for Williams’ cell phone, and that he asked her to drop him off near his house once his mother called it, according to the release.

Williams told detectives that the 14-year-old had been in her vehicle and her home in the past to spend time with her son, deputies said. No allegations of sexual assault were made during this or any prior incidents, according to the release.

She was arrested on charges of child abuse without great harm and contributing to the delinquency of a minor before she posted $3,000 bond and was released later Wednesday morning, the report said.