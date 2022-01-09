Tavares police ask for tips after man injured in drive-by shooting

TAVARES, Fla. – A drive-by shooting Saturday night in Lake County prompted an investigation by the Tavares Police Department that the public was offered a helping role in.

The incident occurred outside of a home on West Maud Street and injured Joshua Williams II, 20, who was taken to a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound, police said.

Detectives with the department are currently investigating the motive and intent of the shooting, and Tavares police said they will provide a vehicle and suspect description once further information is received.

Anyone with knowledge of the shooting is asked to contact detectives by calling the department at 352-343-2101 and requesting to speak with them.

This is a developing story, check back with News 6 for the latest updates.