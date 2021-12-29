Orlando police release photos of car in fatal drive-by shooting

The Orlando Police Department released photos of a car in a fatal drive-by shooting.

Xavier Lewis Jr.,22, was shot and killed on Dec. 4 by an unknown person in a white vehicle, according to police.

Police said the vehicle released in photos drove by 1430 Mercy Drive and opened fire on three men standing outside a store talking to each other.

Authorities said there is no apparent motive for this shooting and there is no information on who the intended target might have been.

Anyone with information about this fatal shooting is asked to call the police at 321-235-5300.