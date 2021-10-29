WATCH LIVE at 12 p.m.: Gov. DeSantis to hold news conference in Tavares

EUSTIS, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference in Eustis Friday afternoon.

The governor’s remarks will be related to the state’s job growth fund. News 6 will stream his remarks live at the top of this story when it begins.

DeSantis has been making stops throughout the state, funding various projects to open up more jobs. In recent weeks, the governor awarded $6 million to Sumter County for road improvements that he said would create “about 5,000 direct jobs and almost 2,000 indirect jobs.”

This news conference comes after DeSantis announced a lawsuit against the Biden administration over its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors. The lawsuit alleges the president doesn’t have the authority to issue the rule and that it violates procurement law.

DeSantis has also called for the Florida legislature to meet for a special session to provide protections against the vaccine mandate for contractors working in the state. He said during a news conference Thursday he would sign a proclamation for the session by Friday at the latest.