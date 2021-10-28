WATCH LIVE: Gov. DeSantis holds briefing in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news briefing Thursday at the Florida Air Museum in Lakeland.

The governor was slated to discuss jobs and later tweeted that the state of Florida has filed a lawsuit against the Biden Administration to challenge its federal contractor vaccine mandate.

