WATCH LIVE: Gov. DeSantis holds briefing in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news briefing Thursday at the Florida Air Museum in Lakeland.
The governor was slated to discuss jobs and later tweeted that the state of Florida has filed a lawsuit against the Biden Administration to challenge its federal contractor vaccine mandate.
Watch Live: The State of Florida files a lawsuit against the Biden Administration to challenge their unconstitutional federal contractor vaccine mandate.https://t.co/wIlsfLwT6A— Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) October 28, 2021