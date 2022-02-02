Crews work to contain 80-acre wildfire in Daytona Beach

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Firefighters in the Florida Forest Service’s Bunnell District and Daytona Beach Fire Department worked to contain an 80-acre wildfire in Daytona Beach on Wednesday, according to social media posts from the Florida Forest Service.

The fire sparked off of Tournament Drive near LPGA Boulevard and posed no danger to any structures and has led to no evacuations, the Florida Forest Service said.

No other information was made available at the time of this report.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.