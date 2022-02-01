VIDEO: Massive fight breaks out at Golden Corral over piece of meat

BENSALEM, Pa. – A fight broke out among dozens of customers in a Golden Corral over a piece of meat.

Video taken inside a restaurant in Pennsylvania taken Friday shows about 40 customers fighting.

During the fight, some were tossing tables and high chairs and some even threw punches.

Witnesses said it all started when someone cut into a line of people waiting for steaks.

No one was seriously injured and police said no arrests have been made.