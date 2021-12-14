Fight leads to shooting at 7-Eleven in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A fight broke out at a 7-Eleven early Tuesday in Orlando, leading to one man being shot, according to police.

The Orlando Police Department said two people were fighting in the parking lot of the 7-Eleven at West Colonial Drive and North Westmoreland Drive when one of them pulled out a gun and fired at least one shot.

Police said the man who was shot was taken to the hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.

According to officials, the person who shot the man had a valid concealed weapons permit and stayed at the scene to talk to officers.

The shooting remains under investigation.