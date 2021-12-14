77º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Fight leads to shooting at 7-Eleven in Orlando, police say

Shooting happened off Colonial Drive at Westmoreland Drive

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Shooting, Orlando, 7-Eleven, Orange County, Crime
Police lights. (KPRC/File)

ORLANDO, Fla. – A fight broke out at a 7-Eleven early Tuesday in Orlando, leading to one man being shot, according to police.

The Orlando Police Department said two people were fighting in the parking lot of the 7-Eleven at West Colonial Drive and North Westmoreland Drive when one of them pulled out a gun and fired at least one shot.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Police said the man who was shot was taken to the hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.

According to officials, the person who shot the man had a valid concealed weapons permit and stayed at the scene to talk to officers.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brenda, a UCF grad, joined the ClickOrlando.com team in March 2021.

email

twitter