Ambulance carrying patient collides with car in Orlando

No one injured in crash at Princeton and John Young Parkway

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

ORLANDO, Fla. – An ambulance transporting a patient was involved in a crash with a car early Tuesday in Orlando, but no one was injured, according to police.

The crash happened a little after 2 a.m. on Princeton Street at John Young Parkway.

According to Orlando police, an American Ambulance, which did not have its lights or sirens activated, was westbound on Princeton when it collided with a car traveling south on John Young Parkway.

Police said both drivers claimed they had the right of way, and it’s not been determined who was at fault.

Video from the scene showed the ambulance with front-end damage.

No other details have been released.

