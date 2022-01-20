Orlando man shoots at his own family’s occupied home during fight, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 22-year-old Orlando man was arrested Wednesday, accused of shooting his family’s still-occupied home during an argument, according to an arrest affidavit.

Around 3 a.m., Brian Garabito fought with his brother and struck him twice in the face before their mother pushed Garabito out of the house, according to police. The mother stated that Garabito went to his vehicle, retrieved a gun and returned to the front door enraged, yelling to let him back inside or else he would “shoot the house down,” officers said.

Garabito attempted to unlock the door as his mother held the deadbolt from the other side, the affidavit said. Following a couple of minutes arguing through the door, Garabito paused before firing about four to five shots into the residence, police said.

According to the affidavit, one bullet was fired through the front door and a few were fired through the front window of the house. Garabito’s mother, brother and sister were inside of the house during the shooting, records show. There were no injuries.

A neighbor who told police that he overheard the incident said Garabito threatened his family with worse “if he has to come back,” police said.

Officers located the suspect’s vehicle within 10 minutes of first responding to the shooting, police said. After conducting a felony traffic stop, Garabito was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder with a firearm, shooting into an occupied dwelling and battery.

Garabito is being held in the Orange County jail on no bond.