Winter Park police chief facing domestic violence charges, placed on administrative leave

Division Chief Pam Marcum will be in charge of the department until further notice

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

Winter Park Police Chief Michael Deal is facing domestic violence charges, according to city officials. (Winter Park police website)

WINTER PARK, Fla. – Winter Park Police Chief Michael Deal is facing domestic violence charges, according to city officials.

A city official said Deal is on administrative leave and Division Chief Pam Marcum will be in charge of the department until further notice.

Deal is scheduled to have a court appearance at 2 p.m. on Thursday, according to the jail website of the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

