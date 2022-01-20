Winter Park police chief facing domestic violence charges, placed on administrative leave

Winter Park Police Chief Michael Deal is facing domestic violence charges, according to city officials.

A city official said Deal is on administrative leave and Division Chief Pam Marcum will be in charge of the department until further notice.

Deal is scheduled to have a court appearance at 2 p.m. on Thursday, according to the jail website of the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.