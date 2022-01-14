2 teens arrested in Orlando carjacking case

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two 16-year-olds were arrested in an Orlando carjacking case, according to police.

Police said officers located a vehicle that was reported stolen on Wednesday after the victim was carjacked in the area of Messina Avenue.

Officers said investigators attempted to stop the vehicle, the teenagers fled from authorities.

Investigators said the vehicle would hit an embankment on Pine Hills Road underneath the East-West Expressway.

Authorities said the driver and the passenger got out of the car and left the scene.

Police said both teenagers were eventually caught.

Investigators said no one was injured during the incident.