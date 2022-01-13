Shopping plaza revamp bringing new stores, restaurants to Altamonte Springs

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – Drivers may have noticed some major construction right off the busy State Road 434 in Altamonte Springs.

Nestled not far from Lake Brantley High School and a mile from Interstate 4, construction is underway to transform the Oak Grove Shoppes center where Steinmart and Fresh Market once called home.

Sky 6 flew over the construction happening along the 900 block of SR-434 this week, giving a birds eye view of the progress thus far. While much of the flattened area is currently filled with dirt and pickup trucks, Foundry Commercial released renderings of what will soon fill the area.

The property management company told News 6 it recently inked a deal to bring the retail chain Marshalls to the plaza with Publix already confirmed as the grocer-anchor.

A brochure released by Foundry Commercial show other shops and restaurants include the Texas-based Torchy’s Taco and BurgerFi. It also lists Subway and Tipsy’s Nail Salon and Bar as incoming tenants.

The shopping center is located next to the Jamestown Plaza where another Publix is currently open. News 6 reached out to the grocery giant, but they were unable to comment about the future plans of the existing store. The company said the new location is tentatively scheduled to open in the last quarter of 2022. It’ll join more than 820 other Publix stores across the state.

As for any apartments or residential property, the city of Altamonte Springs said it is not part of the plan.

To read more about the new site and see renderings, click here.