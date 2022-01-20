‘I see a bunch of kids just running:’ 911 call released in Seminole High School shooting

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Some students from Seminole High School ran to a nearby apartment complex after a shooting took place on the campus, according to a 911 call released by police Thursday.

A woman called 911 Wednesday from Burlington Cove, an apartment complex just north of the high school, to report the teens ran into the building saying there was a shooting.

[TRENDING: Name of teen, charges released in shooting at Seminole High School | 45 years ago this week, snow fell in Central Florida | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

“I am calling from Burlington Cove, which I sit next door to the high school. I just had a whole bunch of high school kids run in here saying there’s a shooting in the school. I see a bunch of kids just running. I have some here in my lobby,” the caller said.

Listen to the full 911 call below:

Dispatch then alerted the woman law enforcement were at the high school responding to the shooting.

The shooting happened on the main campus, prompting a lockdown and delayed dismissal for students.

A 16-year-old student, identified as Da’raveius Smith, is accused of shooting another student three times — once in the wrist and once in each leg, according to police. Smith faced a judge Thursday morning where he was read the charges he faces in connection with the shooting, including first-degree attempted murder, possession of a weapon and discharging a weapon on school property, and disturbing the peace while interfering with school administration functions.

Ad

[Timeline: Here’s what police say happened day of Seminole High School shooting]

In a news conference hours after the shooting, Sanford Police Chief Cecil Smith said the shooting was a result of a dispute between Smith and the victim over a girl, but it was later revealed that the main dispute between the boys was over a deceased relative. The chief said in the news conference it was not clear how Smith got the gun onto the school’s campus.

An arrest report released Wednesday night said Smith told police he had an issue with the victim, claiming the victim confronted Smith about a dead relative and would taunt Smith while changing classes. There was no mention of a conflict over a girl in the police report.

However, a police official said in an email to News 6 “it does not appear to be a case of bullying.”