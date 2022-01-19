Timeline: Here’s what happened day of Seminole High School shooting, police say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A 16-year-old was taken into custody Wednesday after shooting and injuring a Seminole High School classmate on the Sanford campus, according to police.

Sanford police Chief said the shooting stemmed from a dispute between the suspect and the victim over a girl. The 16-year-old shot the victim three times, according to investigators.

The victim, later identified by his family as Jhavon McIntyre, was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition having suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Here is a timeline of the events that unfolded Wednesday at Seminole High School, according to the Sanford Police Department: