Timeline: Here’s what happened day of Seminole High School shooting, police say

18-year-old shot, sustained non-life-threatening injuries

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Nadeen Yanes, Reporter

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A 16-year-old was taken into custody Wednesday after shooting and injuring a Seminole High School classmate on the Sanford campus, according to police.

Sanford police Chief said the shooting stemmed from a dispute between the suspect and the victim over a girl. The 16-year-old shot the victim three times, according to investigators.

The victim, later identified by his family as Jhavon McIntyre, was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition having suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Here is a timeline of the events that unfolded Wednesday at Seminole High School, according to the Sanford Police Department:

  • 11:55 a.m. - One of the school resource officers identifies that there is a weapon on campus. Shots are fired and students begin to run. The SRO requests assistance.
  • 11:58 a.m. - Another SRO advises that he is with a shooting victim located at the Tomahawk building located at the back of the Sanford campus.
  • 11:58 a.m. - The high school is placed on lockdown and perimeters are established around the building.
  • 12:00-12:03 p.m. - Officers receive a description of the possible shooter: A Black male with hair half-blonde and half-black, wearing a blue hoodie and a black mask.
  • 12:05-12:08 p.m. - Law enforcement officers make contact with the principal who confirmed shelter-in-place had happened.
  • 12:09 p.m. - Sanford police locate three 9 mm bullet casings around the Tomahawk building.
  • 12:10-12:12 p.m.- The local fire department secures the scene to ensure the 18-year-old victim, who was shot three times, is transported to Central Florida Regional Hospital.
  • 12:15 p.m. - Officers locate a 9 mm handgun in the bushes around the tennis court and continued to search and secure buildings.
  • 12:15 p.m. - School and law enforcement announce a reunification location for parents and students.
  • 12:20 p.m.- The 16-year-old suspect is taken into custody.
  • 12:20 p.m. - Law enforcement and school officials decide to continue the lockdown and have the students released later on the early dismissal day.
  • 1:32 p.m. - The Seminole High School 9th grade center is released.
  • 1:48 p.m. - The Seminole High School 9th grade center is secured.
  • 2:45-3:00 p.m. - The main campus begins late release for students.

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

Nadeen Yanes joined News 6 as a general assignment reporter in 2016. She grew up in Leesburg and graduated from the University of Florida. Nadeen has won three Associated Press Awards for her reporting on the Pulse Nightclub shooting, the trial of the Pulse gunman's wife and the capture of an accused cop killer, Markeith Loyd.

