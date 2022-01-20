Teen facing attempted murder charge in Seminole High School shooting appears before judge

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A 16-year-old boy facing an attempted murder charge following a shooting at Seminole High School made his first appearance in court Thursday morning.

The judge read the charges Da’raveius Smith faces after the shooting Wednesday afternoon, including first-degree attempted murder, possession of a weapon and discharging a weapon on school property, and disturbing the peace while interfering with school administration functions.

The victim, identified by his family as 18-year-old Jhavon McIntyre, was shot three times, according to Sanford police. McIntyre’s family told News 6 he was shot three times — once in the wrist and once in each leg — and is recovering after having surgery on his wrist.

During the suspect’s first appearance, the judge ordered Smith to be held in custody for at least the next 30 days and set his arraignment for Feb. 14.

In a news conference hours after the shooting, Sanford Police Chief Cecil Smith said the shooting was a result of a dispute between Smith and the victim over a girl. The chief said in the news conference it was not clear how Smith got the gun onto the school’s campus.

An arrest report released Wednesday night said Smith told police he had an issue with the victim, claiming the victim confronted Smith about a dead relative and would taunt Smith while changing classes. There was no mention of a conflict over a girl in the police report.

However, a police official said in an email to News 6 “it does not appear to be a case of bullying.”