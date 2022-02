DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – An investigation is underway in reference to a suspicious death in Daytona Beach, police said Monday morning.

According to investigators, the incident occurred in the area of Winchester and Washington streets.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Police said the “suspicious death with trauma” investigation is in its early stages.

No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.