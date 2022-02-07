60º

Student arrested after threats made against Daytona Beach Catholic school

Colin Boyer, 18, was arrested at his home in Ormond Beach

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Colin Boyer, 18 (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – An 18-year-old student at Father Lopez Catholic School faces charges after making threats on social media to “shoot up” the school, according to police.

Investigators said administrators at the school in Daytona Beach received an anonymous email Monday morning from “A Concerned Student.” The email contained two clips of a student — Colin Boyer, 18 — making vague threats about a shooting at Father Lopez, according to officers.

In one of the clips, Boyer is heard saying, “I can have the gang, a whole bunch of just people in cars and (expletive), just pull up and then just shoot, just shoot up,” according to the charging affidavit.

Ormond Beach police went to the student’s home and spoke with him and his parents. Officers said the 18-year-old admitted to making the videos in his room while playing video games with his friends online. Boyer said he did it because he was having a “bad day” but that he had no intention of carrying out these threats, according to the affidavit.

Boyer faces a charge of written or electronic threats to kill or injure.

