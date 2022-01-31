Student arrested following threat to Orange County elementary school, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. – An arrest has been made in connection with a possible threat made on social media to an Orange County elementary school, according to school officials.

Wedgefield School in Orlando posted Sunday morning on Facebook, notifying parents of a possible threat and that there would be increased security Monday at the school.

Within the day, a student who is not part of Orange County Public Schools was arrested by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, according to a post from the school. School officials said authorities were also going to investigate another student possibly involved.

Following the arrest, school officials said there would be “excess security” out of an abundance of caution.

“Parents we encourage you to again speak with your children regarding the severity of making threats like this. It is not a joke or a game! Please also remind your children that their digital footprint is something that never goes away and an abundance of caution should be taken when posting to social media,” the post said.

Information about the student arrested, including his or her age, has not been released.