Daytona Beach officer hit by SUV while investigating different crash, FHP says

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A 34-year-old Daytona Beach officer was hit by an SUV while he was investigating a different crash around 9 p.m. on Wednesday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said a 22-year-old Palm Coast woman was driving an SUV eastbound on LPGA Boulevard.

Troopers said a marked Daytona Beach Police SUV was stopped east of the intersection of LPGA Boulevard and Clyde Morris Boulevard.

The emergency lights were activated on the officer’s vehicle, according to FHP.

The officer was standing by the department’s SUV while he was investigating a crash scene, according to troopers.

Investigators said for an unknown reason the Palm Coast woman failed to slow down as her SUV approached the officer’s SUV.

FHP said the front of the woman’s SUV hit the officer’s SUV and it was pushed into the officer.

Troopers said the officer was rushed to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators said charges are pending against the Palm Coast woman.