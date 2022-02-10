UPDATE: Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The Daytona Beach Police Department said a man was killed in an officer-involved shooting in the area of Ridgewood Avenue and Beville Road, according to investigators.

Police said the shooting happened on Wednesday night and all officers involved in the incident are OK.

UPDATE: The man who was shot in the officer-involved shooting this evening on U.S. 1 and Beville has succumbed to his injuries. We will have more information shortly. — Daytona Beach Police (@DaytonaBchPD) February 10, 2022

@DaytonaBchPD is working an officer involved shooting at Ridgewood and Beville Road. All involved officers are OK and the suspect has been transported to the hospital. Further details forthcoming. — Chief Jakari Young (@ChiefJakari) February 10, 2022

Officers said the man killed was wanted on an open warrant.

Investigators said around 8 p.m. on Wednesday Daytona Beach officers were monitoring a man wanted in connection to a shooting in the Fairway Estates neighborhood earlier in this month.

Police said they followed a white sedan he was in and performed a traffic stop near the U.S. 1 and Beville Road intersection.

Officers said they boxed in the vehicle in order to take him into custody.

Authorities said they sent in a K-9 unit when he refused to leave the vehicle.

Investigators said as the K-9 attempted to pull him out of the sedan the man appeared to reach for a gun inside his car.

Ad

Police said this led to officers shooting him.

Four officers were involved in the incident, according to police.

Due to department policy, the four officers will be placed on paid administrative leave.

The name of the man killed has not been released at this time and the names of the officers have not been released at this time.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the shooting.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.