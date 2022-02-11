Ocoee officials brainstorm traffic solutions after teen hit by speeding vehicle

OCOEE, Fla. – Ocoee city officials are hoping to get results for one neighborhood after complaints rang out when a teen was hit by a speeding car.

News 6 cameras were rolling as Ocoee Commissioner Larry Brinson met with residents at Wurst Road and Adair Street and heard complaints and suggestions on how to make this intersection safer.

Brinson heard from Ashly Wynn, the mother of the teen who was hit by a car that sped off this past Monday.

Brinson says this isn’t the first time he’s heard complaints about this intersection either. He said after hearing everything, he plans on getting results for his community.

“My mind is for proactivity which I think is best in this situation because what we don’t want is a fatality,” Brinson said.

Wynn says even after News 6 spoke with her Wednesday, speeding remains an issue in the area, which led to an increased police presence in the area Thursday morning.

“It’s sad… It’s heartbreaking to know that this has been on the news and people are aware but yet they are still riding down the road riding down the road speeding here,” Wynn said. “It’s like people care but they don’t care.”

Throughout the day, News 6 witnessed at least ten drivers pulled over.

Some drivers said they are just now learning about why police were out in the area.

Brinson said after observing stops like this and hearing the troubles neighbors expressed, he agrees something should be done.

“Some of those traffic controls may be a stop sign, some may be speed bumps, so may be narrowing of the roads, there are a lot of options that we can go with, but we have to go with which one is most viable for this particular road and this intersection,” Brinson said.

Ocoee Public Works crews were seen at multiple points surveying the area and working to see what could be done.

The director of public works, Steve Krug, did not want to make a statement, but confirms he came out to get a feel for the situation and is currently bouncing ideas around to see if there was anything worthwhile doing.

Brinson urges patience saying any roadway change takes a little time.

“Some of the roads, even though they are in Ocoee, to include this one… part of the road belongs to the city, part of it belongs to the county, so we can’t just go start doing things on that road that affects both municipalities,” Brinson said.

Wynn says she will keep fighting to get results for her family

“Despite rules or regulations, something really has to be done because we have to keep our children safe, our elderly safe… Anybody,” Wynn said.

The incident is still under investigation. Police encourage anyone with information to contact them by calling 407-554-7216.

Brinson said this incident will also be brought up at next week’s city council meeting.

News 6 will be bringing you more from that when it happens.