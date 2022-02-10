Ocoee officers pull over drivers for speeding on road where teen was hit

OCOEE, Fla. – News 6 was on Wurst Road and Adair Street on Thursday where an Ocoee Police officer pulled over several drivers for speeding.

It comes just days after Rontavius “Tay” Newman, 13, was hit by a blue Toyota Corolla that took off on Wurst Street.

The teen was riding his bicycle and the crash was caught on camera. And his mother is calling for action.

News 6′s Ezzy Castro spoke to one of the drivers who received a speeding ticket on Thursday.

The driver, who did not want to be identified, was not aware of the hit-and-run crash.

Ocoee’s Public Works Director told News 6 he would personally look at the intersection at some point on Thursday.

The city explained potential changes include the addition of a pedestrian crosswalk in the area.

“Public works crews were out here looking at the area trying to figure out where they can put a crosswalk in and if stops signs would work,” resident Larry Welch said.

Ocoee Commissioner Larry Brinson is also expected to look at the area on Thursday.

Stay with News 6 for more updates on this story.