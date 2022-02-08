‘Call the cops:’ Video shows driver smash into child on bicycle in Ocoee hit-and-run

OCOEE, Fla. – Ocoee police are looking for a driver involved in a hit-and-run with a child on a bicycle Monday evening.

According to investigators, the crash occurred on Wurst Road and Adair Street around 5:35 p.m.

[TRENDING: Fuddruckers closes all Central Florida locations, no reason give | Here’s the Central Florida city leading state in most lightning in 2021 | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The driver did not stop to help the child or give any information, police said. According to officers, the child was not injured.

Ad

Investigators described the vehicle involved as a mid-2000s blue Toyota Corolla with a faded roof and possible damage to the right front passenger side. Witnesses told officers the driver looked like a young man.

A Ring camera positioned near the intersection captured the collision.

In the video, you can see a man approach the boy after he’s hit by the car and a woman peeking her head out of the house.

Upon the child insisting, “I didn’t get hurt. I’m fine,” the woman replied, “No, no. Call the cops, young man, there is nothing to be afraid of. Call your parents.”

Footage shows people in the neighborhood gathered around the child until firefighters arrive on scene.

Police ask that anyone who can help to identify the vehicle contact Officer Duane Hunt at 407-554-7216.

You can watch the video involved in the department’s investigation below.

[VIDEO BELOW MAY BE CONSIDERED GRAPHIC]