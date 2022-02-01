55º

Ocoee police warn residents of utility bill scam

Police remind residents power companies will not ask you to buy gift cards

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Ocoee Police Department is warning residents of a utility bill scam.

Police said a power company will never ask someone to purchase a gift card.

Investigators said companies will never ask someone to read gift card numbers over the phone.

Officers said scammers use this method to steal money.

Anyone with information about a possible scam in Ocoee is asked to call the police at 407-905-3160.

