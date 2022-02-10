Man dies after rear-end crash with garbage truck in Brevard County, troopers say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla, – A man died after a rear-end crash involving a garbage truck in Brevard County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened just before 10 a.m. Thursday near US-1 and Tilkwade Lane.

According to the crash report, a garbage truck was stopped in the right lane due to mechanical issues when another driver traveling south on US-1 hit the back of the truck.

The driver of the car, identified as a 69-year-old Cocoa man, was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The truck driver, a 49-year-old Palm Bay man, was not injured, troopers said.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.