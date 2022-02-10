Man killed in crash at Osceola County home construction site, FHP says

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A man riding an ATV was killed in a crash Wednesday night at a new home construction site in Osceola County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the wreck occurred around 5:25 p.m. at the intersection of 1368 S. Poinciana Blvd. and Royal Point Avenue.

The Kissimmee driver, 30, was riding inside an active new home construction site when, for an unknown reason, he lost control, the crash report shows.

Investigators said the ATV then overturned on top of him.

According to FHP, the man died at the scene.

This crash remains under investigation.