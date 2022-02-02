76º

WATCH LIVE: Sky 6 flies over death investigation in Osceola County

Male, female found dead inside home, sheriff’s office says

Penny De La Cruz, Producer/Digital Journalist

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A large law enforcement presence is on the scene of a death investigation in Osceola County

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said a male and a female were found dead inside a home, but no ages or identities have been released. Investigators also have not said how the male and female died.

Sky 6 is flying over a large contingent of Osceola County Sheriff’s Deputies and Florida Highway Patrol troopers in a cul de sac along Heatherlake Terrace. It is not clear yet why troopers are on the scene.

Sherif Marcos Lopez is expected to provide an update on the investigation.

This is a developing story, check here for updates.

Penny De La Cruz started working at WKMG-TV in September 2021. Before joining News 6, Penny worked at KSAT 12 in San Antonio, Texas. She is a graduate of the Reed College of Media at West Virginia University. In her free time, she enjoys reading, gardening and antiquing.

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

