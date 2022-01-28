59º

WATCH LIVE at 2:30 p.m.: Orange-Osceola State Attorney Monique Worrell holds news briefing

Worrell will be ‘announcing a decision on a case of community interest’

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orange-Osceola State Attorney Monique Worrell will hold a news conference Friday afternoon at her office in Orlando.

A news release about the briefing states Worrell will be “announcing a decision on a case of community interest;” however, the state attorney’s office has not yet said which case will be discussed.

News 6 will stream the news conference, scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m., in the media player at the top of this story.

