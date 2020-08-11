Orange County deputy fatally shot man in the back at Florida Mall, report shows

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputy shot a man in the back, killing him, during a confrontation at the Florida Mall on Friday, according to an arrest affidavit.

Deputies said agent Montiel, whose first name was not provided, was with deputies who were attempting to approach a group of people in the mall’s parking lot because one of the men had an active warrant and was wanted in connection with a triple shooting in Pine Hills.

When deputies approached, 22-year-old Salaythis Melvin ran away and toward Montiel, who got out of his unmarked vehicle and saw Melvin holding a stolen Glock handgun, records show.

Montiel drew his firearm and told Melvin to drop his gun but Melvin instead ran, according to the affidavit.

“Agent Montiel stated Melvin turned his head and started to face him while still holding the firearm,” the report reads. “Agent Montiel fired his firearm striking Melvin in the back believing Melvin was going to pull his gun and try to kill Agent Montiel.”

Melvin died as a result of his injuries.

No one else was injured.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said video exists of the shooting and it will be reviewed as part of an investigation into the deadly use of force incident.

Melvin’s family and friends held a rally Monday to demand to know why Melvin was shot in the back.

“We want answers, we want justice,” said Marlonda Richardson, Melvin’s cousin.