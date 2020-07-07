WATCH LIVE: Sky 6 over triple shooting investigation in Pine Hills

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies were investigating a triple shooting in a Pine Hills neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies responded to the 3600 block of Powers Ridge Court for a shooting around 2:49 p.m. When deputies arrived they discovered three shooting victims.

The victims were taken to the hospital. One is in critical condition and two are in stable condition.

Sky 6 aerial video showed the street entrance near Silver Star road was blocked off for the investigation.

Three cars were stopped on Powers Ridge Court with their doors left open and crime scene tape was wrapped around the block, video showed.

The investigation is in the early stages, according to the Sheriff’s Office. No other inflammation was immediately available at the time of this report.

Check back for updates on this developing story.