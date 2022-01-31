Osceola High School heightens security after student brought BB gun to campus

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Students and staff at Osceola High School returned Monday after the campus was placed on lockdown last week.

Kissimmee police said they wanted to step up their presence Monday after they found a BB gun inside a student’s backpack Friday.

The student was charged with disrupting school functions, according to Kissimmee police.

“It was just a BB gun and it was not fired, just on the student’s possession,” Deputy Chief Betty Holland said.

The district ended up canceling all afterschool and athletic events Monday as a precaution.

Parents received a message from the school principal that reads in part:

In preparation for school tomorrow Monday, we understand that some students are not comfortable attending school, and we support your decision. This absence will be considered excused, and teachers have been notified to allow all students to make up needed assignments. Students are encouraged to check their TEAMS for work.

For those students that plan to attend, we will have an increased officer presence. In addition, we will have our district’s crisis team of counselors ready to meet with your child upon request.

The 9th grade curriculum night event has been postponed and all after school and athletic events have also been cancelled for Monday, January 31. We will share new dates as soon as we have them.

Last week, authorities had to deal with several other incidents at other Osceola County schools.

Liberty High School was placed on lockdown last Wednesday after several students joked about having a possible weapon on campus.

A group of students were hospitalized last week after Osceola County deputies said they took drugs in the form of edible gummies at Celebration High School.