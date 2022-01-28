WATCH LIVE: Sky 6 flies over Osceola High School after student found with BB gun, police say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola High School was put on lockdown Friday afternoon following the rumor of a possible weapon on campus, according to the school district.

School leaders said law enforcement is currently investigating the incident on the Kissimmee campus and parents have also been notified.

“At 11:27 (a.m.) today we received a report of a student that was on the campus of (Osceola High School) that allegedly had a gun,” said Deputy Chief Betty Holland during a news conference. “Officers were able to review some video and locate the student.”

The deputy chief said it was ultimately determined the student had a BB gun in his possession. She added that the gun was not fired on campus.

Holland that no other threats were found at the school and that is it “safe and secure.” However, she also said that officers were looking to question two other students who may have been witnesses to the BB gun being on campus.

Holland said that the call about a weapon being at the school came from on campus.

The school district said parents are asked not to come to campus “as no one will be allowed to enter or leave the campus at this time.”

It also said Thacker Avenue Elementary is on lockdown as a precaution.

The deputy chief said officers were in the process of lifting the lockdown on the high school.

This comes a day after Kissimmee police investigated another threat at the high school Thursday, but that threat was unfounded, according to school administrators.

No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.