Students joke about weapon at Osceola County high school, prompting lockdown, district says

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – An Osceola County high school was locked down as a precaution Wednesday morning after students made a joke that there was a possible weapon on campus, according to district officials.

A spokesperson for the district said Liberty High School in Kissimmee was placed under a lockdown when the staff was made aware of the incident by students.

The school’s lockdown was lifted after authorities performed an investigation and the students admitted it was a joke, officials said.

A message posted on the school’s website said, “I continue to encourage and expect students to say something when they see something that threatens the safety of our school. We will always investigate each and every threat.”

Parents and guardians were notified about the incident via a voicemail from the school.

No other details have been made available.