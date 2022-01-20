Student finds bullet in Lake Nona High School locker room, school district says

LAKE NONA, Fla. – A Lake Nona High School student found a stray bullet in a locker room on campus Thursday, according to a representative with Orange County Public Schools.

The student alerted the Orlando school’s administration, who then contacted law enforcement, Michael Ollendorff, the school district’s media relations manager, said in an email.

Ollendorff said that student backpacks and lockers were searched after the incident and no additional items were found.

No injuries or shootings have been reported in relation to the incident.

No other information is available at this time.