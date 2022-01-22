Heightened Seminole High School safety measures to remain in place following campus shooting

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Heftier security measures remained in place at Seminole High School on Friday and will continue into next week following a shooting on the Sanford campus Wednesday, the school district said.

The district’s communications officer, Michael Lawrence, said there will be extra law enforcement presence on campus and that security will be enhanced for a while.

The added measures follow Wednesday’s shooting, where police said 16-year-old Da’Raveius Smith shot at 18-year-old Jhavon McIntyre three times at the school following a dispute over a dead relative.

Police told News 6 they don’t have information about where Smith got the gun, but said he is the only suspect they are looking at.

Lawrence said district leaders continue to walk the halls and visit classrooms, to ensure students and staff are doing OK.

“All of the leadership team has been at Seminole High School since the day of the event, and yesterday and today we’ll continue to do some of that, to make sure the school is fully supported,” Lawrence said.

He added that counselors will also remain on campus as long as they are needed.

Smith faces multiple charges, including first-degree attempted murder, possession of a weapon and discharging a weapon on school property, and disturbing the peace while interfering with school administration functions.

McIntyre, the student who was shot in each leg and his wrist, is expected to be OK. McIntyre’s family said on Thursday he’s in the hospital, recovering after doctors performed surgery on his wrist.