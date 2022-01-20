Comedian who opened for Bob Saget at Florida shows speaks about stand-up’s death

ORLANDO, Fla. – As the medical examiner works to find out Bob Saget’s official cause of death, the comedian who opened for him during one of his last shows in Central Florida is speaking about the famous stand-up’s death.

Investigators found the actor and comedian dead at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando less than two weeks ago.

Comedian Tim Wilkins remains in shock after the sudden death of Saget.

“All I’ve heard is the classic Bob Saget hug. I didn’t get one of those before he left us,” Wilkins said.

Wilkins was the opening act for Bob Saget in Orlando and Jacksonville earlier this month — Saget’s final two shows.

The show in Jacksonville was just hours before investigators said Saget was found dead at his Orlando hotel room on Jan. 9.

“He was in great spirits both nights — great health both nights — and planning the future. No indication there was anything going on,” Wilkins said.

People knew Saget mostly for his role as Danny Tanner on “Full House” and as the host of America’s Funniest Home Videos. But for Wilkins, Saget meant so much more. He said he’s always wanted to be a comedian because of people like Saget.

“I’m normally a headliner but took those shows with Bob Saget to work with and meet Bob Saget,” Wilkins said. “We talked for over an hour about everything. His wife — his love for his wife — his career, comedians.”

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Saget’s family called hotel security saying they were unable to get a hold of him. Detectives said that’s when a security officer found Saget in his room with the lights off, lying faceup on the bed. Investigators said they found no signs of trauma, foul play or drug use.

“This was America’s Dad and one of my comedy idols for 40 years, so Bob meant a lot to me, and it was an absolute shock,” Wilkins said.

As far as the investigation, detectives said they have no new updates in this case.

The medical examiner’s office said the autopsy report is still pending.