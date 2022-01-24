‘No criminal wrongdoing:’ State attorney closes case against Brevard school district over masking student

Jeffrey Steel holds up a mask he says was tied to his stepfather's head during a news conference. Police later found no evidence the mask constituted a form of child abuse.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The state attorney’s office announced on Monday it found “no criminal wrongdoing” in the case lodged against Brevard County Public Schools by parents of a child with Down syndrome who had a mask tied to her head.

State Attorney Phil Archer said after looking into this investigation, he found no criminality in the case against the school district.

Shirley and Jeffrey Steel, the parents of the student, called for a criminal investigation into the school after they discovered that staff had been placing a mask on their child without their consent.

[TRENDING: Brother of high-profile missing Florida woman found dead, police say | Sorry, Central Florida. That wasn’t snow Saturday night | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Indian Harbor Beach Police said they were contacted by the girl’s stepfather on Oct. 8 to inform them that someone at Ocean Breeze Elementary had tied a mask to the 7-year-old’s head without her parents’ knowledge.

Investigators said they spoke with members of the school staff. Several staff members acknowledged using the shoelace to secure the mask on the child, records show, but added that they never tied it tightly or saw any distress from the girl as a result of the mask. The staff said they used an example from the Down Syndrome Resource Foundation of using a shoelace or a drawstring to keep the mask in place.

Staff added that the girl knew sign language to ask for help and would often do so and that this ability was not hampered by the mask, according to police.

Ad

Staff said they also sent a note home with all of their students, including the girl, stating the district’s masking policy, though they did acknowledge they had no evidence that the 7-year-old’s parents saw the note and that they never contacted her parents directly.

Ultimately, police found there was no evidence, based on their investigation, to warrant any criminal charges against the staff for securing the mask on the 7-year-old girl; however, the investigation was forwarded on to the state attorney’s office for further review.

“I want to commend Chief Butler and his investigative staff for a very thorough and professional investigation,” Archer said in a statement. “After a careful review of the investigative reports, interviews, and evidence provided to our office, we agree with the conclusion reached by the Indian Harbor Beach Police that no criminal acts were committed.”

Archer, a Republican, called the case a byproduct of today’s “politically charged climate.”

Ad

“While concern for the well-being of any child subject to this type of allegation is understandable, the immediate character attacks circulated electronically targeting teachers, administrators, and support staff were not only disturbing, but have been shown to be completely without merit. As leaders and as a community, we must do better,” Archer said.

Brevard County Public Schools also issued a statement following the announcement that there would be no criminal charges against the district:

“We are pleased, but not surprised, by today’s findings. The thorough police and State Attorney investigation shows there was no abuse. The facts coming out in the police report is a good reminder of the danger of jumping to conclusions.”

While there will be no criminal charges leveled in this case, the family of the girl has filed a lawsuit against Brevard County Public Schools.

Ad

The lawsuit was filed in federal court in December.

The suit was filed against the school district, members of the school board and the girl’s teachers.

According to the lawsuit, the Steels are seeking compensatory and punitive damages.