Lake Mary High School student arrested after bringing gun to school, deputies say

LAKE MARY, Fla. – A Lake Mary High School student was arrested after bringing a gun to school on Thursday, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

The 15-year-old was charged with possession of a gun on school property.

“While there was never an active threat, we wish to take this opportunity to ask all our families to please speak with your children regarding the serious consequences that are involved with bringing weapons on campus. School Safety & Security is our number one priority and we have zero tolerance for this kind of behavior,” Seminole County Public Schools said in a statement.

According to the arrest report, the mother of the 15-year-old said she had packed her own backpack, which contained a wallet and a black 9mm Ruger semi-automatic handgun, around 5 a.m.

The women sat on the couch to watch television and ended up falling asleep, according to the arrest report.

She told investigators when she woke up, her bag was missing and her two high school-aged children already left for the day, according to the report.

The sheriff’s office said she immediately went to Lake Mary High School and met with the assistant principal to report the incident because she believed one of her children may have possession of the gun on campus.

Her 15-year-old son was called to the office and he was searched, according to the report.

Investigators found his mom’s bag and her gun inside it during the search.

The student told investigators he did not know the gun was inside her bag when he took it to school, according to the report.

He was transported to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

This incident comes over a week after a 16-year-old was taken into custody for shooting and injuring an 18-year-old classmate at Seminole High School.