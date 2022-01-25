Celebration High School students taken to hospital after eating ‘edible gummies’ on campus, district says

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Five Celebration High School students were taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after they ingested “edible gummies,” according to an Osceola County school district spokesperson.

Dana Schafer, an Osceola County Public Schools public information officer, said the students took the edibles on campus.

[TRENDING: National Florida Day: Learn more about the Sunshine State with this quiz | Stealth omicron: What is it and where is it spreading? | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Schafer said the parents of the students involved were notified.

This was an isolated incident and is still under investigation.

Calls about exposure to “edibles” are on the rise. According to Florida’s Poison Control Centers, calls of exposure tripled in 2020 compared to the year prior. Health officials are reminding parents to keep “edibles” secured and out of reach of their children.