‘Dire need:’ Osceola County school district looks to fill 36 bus driver positions

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – School districts across Central Florida have struggled with a bus driver shortage and the School District of Osceola County is looking to fill positions once again.

The district said in a release Friday it is in “dire need” of bus drivers and seeking to fill 36 open positions.

Interested candidates are asked to bring their driver’s license, social security card and three years of driving records. The district said no experience is required and they will provide paid training toward a commercial license.

“If you want to be a school bus driver, we are going to give you all the training you need to get your commercial driver’s license. We are going to take care of all of that for you,” Randy Wheeler with transportation services told News 6 ahead of the start of the school year.

In October, the district was considering a partnership with Lynx to help transport high school students to and from school.

If you are interested in applying for a bus driver position, click here.

Anyone with questions or would like more information can contact the district’s Transportation Department at 407-518-4540.