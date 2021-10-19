Free Lynx passes considered for Osceola students due to school bus driver shortage

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Osceola County and other Central Florida districts have been struggling to hire school bus drivers, even before classes started in August, prompting leaders to come up with new ideas to get students to and from school.

Transportation workers said about 23,000 Osceola County students take the bus daily, and the department is looking for at least 40 new qualified drivers.

In the meantime, the Osceola County school district is considering a partnership with Lynx to help transport students to and from school.

The district is hoping to use address information for students to see if the information lines up with the routes and timing of Lynx routes.

If so, students who are eligible would be given a free pass to ride.

Transportation services also plan to hold bi-monthly job fairs at the bus compound in an effort to hire more school bus drivers.

School board members are scheduled to meet Tuesday afternoon to discuss the proposal.