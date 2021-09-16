Lockdown lifted at Liberty High School near Kissimmee after student located

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – An Osceola County high school was placed on lockdown Thursday morning after a student, who could not be located, threatened to bring a gun to school, according to sheriff’s officials.

Osceola County deputies were called before 10 a.m. to Liberty High School on Pleasant Hill Road near Kissimmee.

The lockdown was lifted after the student was found and no gun was found on campus, school officials said.

The Osceola School District alerted parents about the situation via a voicemail.

“This is an important message for parents of students at Liberty High. The school is currently in red lockdown, as there was a report that a student may have a weapon on campus. The Sheriff’s Office is on campus investigating, and all students and staff are safe. We will notify you when law enforcement has lifted the lockdown. In addition, a student had an unrelated medical emergency this morning on campus, which required emergency personnel to respond. That student has been sent for medical care, and the fire department is no longer on campus.”

