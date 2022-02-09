Man fatally shot on bike trail in Titusville, police say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A man was shot and killed on a bike trail in Titusville Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

The incident occurred near the bicycle trail at 1100 North Washington Ave. just before 1 p.m., investigators said.

Officers said the victim was found with life-threatening injuries laying near the trail across from Parrish Medical Center and transported to the hospital, where he died a couple of hours later.

The shooter fled south on foot and is still at large, according to the police department. Police describe the shooter as a man who is about 5 feet, 9 inches tall with a slim build. Investigators said he was last seen wearing a gray long sleeve hoodie and dark shorts.

Detectives urge anyone with information to call police at 321-264-7800 or submit a tip with Crimeline anonymously at 800-423-TIPS. Those submitting Crimerline tips leading to an arrest could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

No other information is available. Check back here for updates.