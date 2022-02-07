2 women arrested after retail theft, may be part of larger crime ring, Titusville police say

Claire Sylvie Francois (left) and Janautica Shaniqua Taylor (right) were arrested in Titusville on Friday.

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Titusville police arrested two women Friday as they were attempting to rip off an Ulta Beauty store, according to a news release.

Claire Sylvie Francois, 23, and Janautica Shaniqua Taylor, 22, were nabbed at the store located at 2340 S. Washington Ave., officers said.

Investigators said they were alerted around 12:30 p.m. on Friday that two women had just left an Ulta Beauty store in Viera without paying and were attempting to do the same in Titusville.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Officers believe the pair could be part of a larger retail-theft operation and the investigation remains ongoing.

“Great teamwork between both law enforcement and our business community”, Titusville Police Chief John Lau said. “This type of snatch and grab crime will not be tolerated in Titusville.”

Ad

Francois faces two counts of grand theft and two counts of retail theft. Taylor faces a charge of grand theft.

Both women were booked into the Brevard County Jail.