Video shows pursuit, arrest of accused gunman in deadly Titusville shooting

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – In newly released dash camera video, sheriff’s deputies from Alachua and Putnam counties are seen catching up to a man wanted on murder charges hours away from where Titusville police said Shikeem Mallett killed Anthony Berry.

Body camera from Jan. 31 showed the car crashed through a building in Putnam County but there was no sign of the driver and passenger until deputies found them on foot.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said Mallett was a passenger in the crashed car and Qiana Taylor, also from Titusville, was the driver.

Mallett was then taken back to Brevard County on charges including second-degree murder.

Titusville police said Mallett shot Berry on Jan. 9 at the Forest Park apartments during a fight that involved up to 30 people.

Police said Mallett was shooting into that crowd and surveillance proved it.

Police said the video also resulted in the arrests of Cherrel Lewis and Michael Jones.

Investigators said Lewis was seen hitting another woman with a tree branch, and police said Jones gave Mallett a ride to help the accused gunman make a getaway.

Sgt. Tim Werring called the shooting a heinous crime.

‘’I can say, definitively, that he shot an unarmed Black man on scene in the middle of the day,’’ Werring said.

Anthony Berry’s family said they’re thankful Mallett was caught but devastated the big fight had to end with gunfire.

‘’How you could you pull a gun and just shoot somebody and kill them,’’ a woman identifying herself as Berry’s sister said. ‘’Anthony, we will miss you forever.”

Mallett is now in the custody of the Brevard County jail and he’s pleading not guilty.