Major milestone: Disney Wish cruise ship celebrates float out

PAPENBURG, Germany – Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship, the Disney Wish, completed a major milestone Friday.

The ship floated out of the massive shipyard hangar for the first time.

Several minutes after leaving the hanger, Disney celebrated the big moment with fireworks.

Disney Cruise Line’s New Ship Leaves Construction Hall at Meyer Werft (Disney Cruise Line)

Photos appear to show Captain Minnie Mouse at today’s ceremony.

A photographer captured the float out and posted it online.

The ship will now undergo finishing touches and the all-important sea trials before heading to Central Florida. Last week, Disney Cruise Line announced the ship’s maiden voyage from Port Canaveral was delayed. The company said the delay is due in part to the pandemic and particularly the arrival of the omicron variant in Germany at a critical point in the production process.

Disney Cruise Line said the maiden voyage is now scheduled for July 14.

Disney Cruise Line’s New Ship Leaves Construction Hall at Meyer Werft (Disney Cruise Line)

The Disney Wish is powered by liquified natural gas, or LNG, one of the cleanest-burning fuels available, officials said. At approximately 144,000 gross tons and 1,250 guest staterooms, the ship will be slightly larger than the Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy.

Ad

When the Disney Wish sets sail, families will discover a mesmerizing new world created especially for them.

Guests will get to explore Disney’s immersive worlds including Frozen, Star Wars, Marvel Superheroes and of course, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and their pals.

Click here for reservations at Disney Cruise Line.